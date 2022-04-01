 Lake County Restaurant Week: Ten Days To Savor, April 1-10 in Lake County, IL
Lake County FacebookLake County TwitterLake County YouTubeLake County InstagramWatch Us on TikTok
Where is Lake County?
Home Events Spring Partners
Visit Lake County, Illinois

Lake County Restaurant Week:

Ten Days To Savor 2022

Home | Participating RestaurantsCheck in to Win! | Photo Contest | LCRW Scoop | Food for Thought | LCRW Map

April 1 - 10, 2022 

OVER 60 RESTAURANTS—TEN DAYS TO SAVOR. Lake County Restaurant Week (LCRW) is your chance to sample the delicious flavors of Lake County. Dine on exquisite cuisine from the participating restaurants in they land of lakes as they offer prix fixe menus and special offers. This 10-day event only happens once a year, so contact your favorite restaurant, make your reservations early! Click here to see a map of the participating eateries. CONTINUE HERE to see a full list of LCRW participants. Share your experience on social media using #LakeCountyRW!

Lake County Restaurant Week: Ten Days to Savor offers diners an opportunity to CHECK IN TO WIN » as well as a photo contest. Visitors can win various foodie prizes like a $50 gift card to a participating restaurant, a cooking class at The Joyful Gourmet in Libertyville and a chance to win an overnight stay at Lincolnshire Marriott Resort which includes a dinner/theatre package at Wright's Brew & Bistro and Marriott Theatre. Here's how you enter:

Winners will be notified after April 10. Click here for a complete list or browse/search below.

 

 

 
Stories
Special Offers
Calendar of Events
Lake County Libation Trail
Free Visitors Guide
Tour Itineraries
Developed by J Rudny, LLC | Media Resources | FAQs | View Site Map | Accessibility Statement | Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2006-2022 Lake County, Illinois Convention & Visitors Bureau. All Rights Reserved.
Print Page